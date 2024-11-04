Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $137,000 Stock Holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,933,569 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,599,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,047,000 after purchasing an additional 332,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 23,949.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 314,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 313,504 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Stock Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ INDI opened at $3.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $688.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.22. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $8.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.61 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.48% and a negative net margin of 34.65%. indie Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at indie Semiconductor

In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $287,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 977,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,645.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Further Reading

