Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Invests $1.18 Million in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Up 2.3 %

SLAB opened at $106.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.69. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.08 and a twelve month high of $154.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $97,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,015,725. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

