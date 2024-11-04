Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Trims Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.08% of Installed Building Products worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Installed Building Products by 32.2% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $216.85 on Monday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.25 and a 52-week high of $281.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.93% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.86 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $201.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.40.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

