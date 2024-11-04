Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Emergent BioSolutions to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Emergent BioSolutions has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($1.35). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $254.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Emergent BioSolutions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EBS stock opened at $9.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Emergent BioSolutions has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.54.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EBS. Rodman & Renshaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

