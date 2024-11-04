Employers (NYSE:EIG) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Employers to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Employers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Employers stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.80. The stock had a trading volume of 96,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,820. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.24. Employers has a 52-week low of $37.33 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.19 million. Employers had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 9.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Employers will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Employers by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 798,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,259,000 after acquiring an additional 295,983 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Employers in the third quarter worth $436,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Employers by 12.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Employers by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Employers in the second quarter worth $1,522,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

