Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.04 and last traded at $29.01. 961,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 4,277,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Bank of America began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95. The company has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,862.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,756,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $225,777,000 after buying an additional 7,494,224 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,533,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $686,712,000 after buying an additional 1,391,370 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,368.4% in the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,468,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,440 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,854.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 5,089,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

