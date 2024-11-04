Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for November 4th (ACHC, AEIS, AME, CAKE, CAR, CUZ, CVCO, EGHT, EIG, EXLS)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, November 4th:
Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Employers (NYSE:EIG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Graham (NYSE:GHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Target (NYSE:TGT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
