Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for November 4th (ACHC, AEIS, AME, CAKE, CAR, CUZ, CVCO, EGHT, EIG, EXLS)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, November 4th:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Target (NYSE:TGT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

