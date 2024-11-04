Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for November 4th (ACHC, AEIS, AME, CAKE, CAR, CUZ, CVCO, EGHT, EIG, EXLS)

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, November 4th:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Target (NYSE:TGT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

