Ethena Staked USDe Price Hits $1.11 on Exchanges (SUSDE)

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Ethena Staked USDe token can now be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00001638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethena Staked USDe has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Ethena Staked USDe has a market cap of $1.81 billion and $7.57 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethena Staked USDe alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,939.20 or 0.99834479 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,857.27 or 0.99714078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ethena Staked USDe Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,624,018,113 tokens. The official website for Ethena Staked USDe is www.ethena.fi. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Buying and Selling Ethena Staked USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,607,791,579.6874738. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.11458775 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $18,054,980.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena Staked USDe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethena Staked USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethena Staked USDe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethena Staked USDe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.