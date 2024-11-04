Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $60.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ETSY. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.87.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY opened at $52.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $89.58.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.47 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 17.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $85,660.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,798.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $85,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,619 shares of company stock valued at $240,825. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Etsy by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 1,576.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

See Also

