EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $3.03. EVE shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 10,519 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVEX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVE in a research report on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of EVE in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Get EVE alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EVE

EVE Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $812.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.37.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVE in the third quarter worth $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in EVE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EVE by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 34,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

EVE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.