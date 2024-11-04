Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.520-4.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Eversource Energy also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.52-$4.60 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.07.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.40. 2,063,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,751. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.09 and a twelve month high of $69.01. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,059.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,596. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,464.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,596. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile



Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

