F M Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

F M Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WING. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the first quarter worth $370,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the first quarter worth $4,840,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Wingstop by 1,308.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,142,000 after buying an additional 23,179 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 276.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Wingstop from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wingstop from $407.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Wingstop from $450.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.58.

Wingstop Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of WING stock opened at $296.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $388.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.26. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.54 and a 12-month high of $433.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.76.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total value of $1,192,299.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,152.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.