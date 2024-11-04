F M Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 2,267 Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,267 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PATK. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the second quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 76.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Patrick Industries by 176.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PATK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.88.

Patrick Industries Trading Down 8.1 %

PATK stock opened at $115.77 on Monday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $148.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $919.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.75 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $982,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,795,112.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Hugo E. Gonzalez sold 1,911 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $248,640.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,283.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $982,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,374 shares in the company, valued at $10,795,112.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,858,915. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

(Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.