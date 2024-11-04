Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Citigroup by 123.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525,484 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $253,286,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 527.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,498,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,135 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in Citigroup by 7,393.3% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 2,015,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 1,749.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,314,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,249 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $63.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.97 and its 200 day moving average is $62.16. The stock has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.93 and a 1-year high of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus lifted their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

