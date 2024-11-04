Farther Finance Advisors LLC Cuts Position in NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,169 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF in the third quarter worth $546,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF during the second quarter worth $112,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 48,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 34,727 shares in the last quarter.

Get NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

MNA stock opened at $32.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.15. NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $33.06.

NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF Company Profile

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.