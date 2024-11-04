Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 135.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $43.67 on Monday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

