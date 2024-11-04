Farther Finance Advisors LLC Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 16.4% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $134.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $163.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.71.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

