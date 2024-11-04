Farther Finance Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JMBS. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Shares of JMBS opened at $44.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.30. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.80 and a one year high of $47.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1919 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

