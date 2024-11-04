Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 29,426 Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 452.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,426 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 36,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 171,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 65.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,256 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSU opened at $37.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $27.44 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.36.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

