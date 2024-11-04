Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 19,665 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,665 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $611,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 192,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 939,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after acquiring an additional 50,879 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF stock opened at $18.61 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $19.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

