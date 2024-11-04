FAT Brands Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:FATBP)

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

FAT Brands has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.9% per year over the last three years.

FAT Brands Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:FATBP opened at $9.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $16.37.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli’s, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe and Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

