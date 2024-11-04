Ferroglobe (GSM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Ferroglobe to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $451.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.55 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ferroglobe to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GSM opened at $4.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $789.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03. Ferroglobe has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

