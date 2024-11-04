FGI Industries (FGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. FGI Industries has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $29.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. FGI Industries had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 0.51%.

FGI Industries Trading Up 8.5 %

FGI opened at $1.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.32. FGI Industries has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.85.

FGI Industries Company Profile

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

