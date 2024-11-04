Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Sold by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners cut its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,139 shares during the quarter. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF comprises 1.2% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners owned approximately 0.14% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $9,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,282,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,713,000 after buying an additional 47,031 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 764,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,459,000 after purchasing an additional 29,103 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 437,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 51,290 shares during the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 367,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,698,000 after buying an additional 9,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 357,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $71.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $52.96 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.77 and its 200-day moving average is $68.68.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.