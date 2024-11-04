Financial Contrast: Mangoceuticals (MGRX) & Its Rivals

Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Mangoceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mangoceuticals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mangoceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Mangoceuticals Competitors 39 311 467 149 2.75

As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 50.80%. Given Mangoceuticals’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mangoceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mangoceuticals has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mangoceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 3.73, meaning that their average stock price is 273% more volatile than the S&P 500.

56.7% of Mangoceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 39.3% of Mangoceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mangoceuticals and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mangoceuticals $866,792.00 -$9.21 million -0.36 Mangoceuticals Competitors $2.48 billion $61.83 million 14.27

Mangoceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mangoceuticals. Mangoceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Mangoceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mangoceuticals -1,053.93% -243.34% -200.73% Mangoceuticals Competitors -742.79% -44.75% -34.16%

Summary

Mangoceuticals competitors beat Mangoceuticals on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Mangoceuticals Company Profile

Mangoceuticals, Inc. develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform in the United States. It offers erectile dysfunction (ED) products under the Mango brand and hair loss products under the Grow brand name. The company markets and sells these branded ED and hair loss products online through its website at MangoRx.com. Mangoceuticals, Inc. has a marketing agreement with Marius Pharmaceuticals, LLC to market and sell KYZATREX, an oral testosterone replacement therapy product under the PRIME program. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Mangoceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cohen Enterprises, Inc.

