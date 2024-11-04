First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Price Target Raised to $47.00

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Mid Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $37.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.57. First Mid Bancshares has a 52-week low of $28.04 and a 52-week high of $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $904.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.89.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $79.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,230,000 after acquiring an additional 85,434 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 340,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after acquiring an additional 65,314 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,584,000 after acquiring an additional 36,769 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.