First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Boosts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,132 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 2.1% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Adobe were worth $9,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in Adobe by 226.7% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 346.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $481.87. The company had a trading volume of 229,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,427. The company has a market cap of $212.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $522.17 and a 200-day moving average of $516.20.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,738.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total value of $786,144.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,675,744.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

