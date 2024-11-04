First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 170 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.8% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 151,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 977,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,204,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:MPC traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.30. 374,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,015. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.38. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $140.98 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.11.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

