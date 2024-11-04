First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

IVW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.83. 239,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,907,912. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.13. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $98.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

