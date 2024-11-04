Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Up 3.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.55. 18,227,879 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 53,568,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.41.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.