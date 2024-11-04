Forrester Research (FORR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Forrester Research to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Forrester Research Stock Down 0.5 %

Forrester Research stock opened at $14.59 on Monday. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $278.09 million, a PE ratio of 182.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Forrester Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.