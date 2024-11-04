Forum Financial Management LP Has $6.53 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 527.8% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 381.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 882.8% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.16 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $54.13 and a 52-week high of $63.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.2123 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

