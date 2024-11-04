Forum Financial Management LP Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.52.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $170.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $178.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.24.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

