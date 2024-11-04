Forum Financial Management LP Sells 87 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $168.14 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.15 and a 52 week high of $175.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.36.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Blackstone from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.38.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

