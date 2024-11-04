Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.04 and last traded at $57.53, with a volume of 305960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.67.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLQL. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 102.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.