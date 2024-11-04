Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $2.75 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Garrison Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 23.0% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Xylem by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth $29,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.67. 90,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,850. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.35 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

