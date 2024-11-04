Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation comprises 1.5% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,048,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,092,891,000 after purchasing an additional 438,356 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 951.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,532,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006,706 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 32.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,912,000 after acquiring an additional 365,795 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 29,591.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 936,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,326,000 after purchasing an additional 933,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 82.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 859,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,461,000 after acquiring an additional 388,400 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ROK traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $266.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,079. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.81 and a 52 week high of $312.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

ROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.93.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

