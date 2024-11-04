Garrison Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Garrison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,631 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,352,000 after acquiring an additional 243,976 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,114,000 after purchasing an additional 377,631 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,409,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,134,000 after purchasing an additional 134,150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $282.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,092. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.06 and a fifty-two week high of $289.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.16.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

