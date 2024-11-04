Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc., recently filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 30, 2024, to provide an update to its stockholders. The update, detailed in Exhibit 99.1 of the filing, was made available for reference by interested parties.

As an emerging growth company under Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Gaucho Group noted in the filing that it has chosen not to use the extended transition period for complying with new or revised financial accounting standards.

Additionally, the company’s common stock (Trading Symbol: VINO) is registered on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC.

The full details of the stockholder update and any relevant financial statements can be found in the Form 8-K filing on the SEC’s EDGAR database. Investors and interested parties are encouraged to review the information provided for a comprehensive understanding of Gaucho Group’s recent activities.

Scott L. Mathis, President & CEO of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc., signed off on the filing on November 1, 2024, in accordance with the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

For further specifics and details, interested parties can access the complete filing on the SEC’s website.

Please note: The aforementioned information is derived directly from the official 8-K filing by Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc., with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It is recommended that interested parties refer to the original filing for complete details and accuracy.

Gaucho Group Company Profile

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, management, and operation of real estate projects in Argentina. Its development projects include residential vineyard lots. The company also owns and operates boutique hotels, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; golf, tennis, and wellness resorts; as well as restaurant; and engages in production and sale of wine.

