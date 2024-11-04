Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.26 and last traded at $58.25, with a volume of 2085356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.13.

Gemini Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average of $42.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.13 and a beta of -0.12.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

