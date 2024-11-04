Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Genco Shipping & Trading’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $15.95 on Monday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $682.02 million, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 412.12%.

GNK has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

