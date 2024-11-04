Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 5,000 Shares

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $833,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,825,688.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $794,650.00.

Generac stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.74. The stock had a trading volume of 768,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.23 and a twelve month high of $176.14.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.27. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $187.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities increased their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Generac by 831.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 240,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,288,000 after acquiring an additional 214,322 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Generac by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 105,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Generac by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth $1,053,000. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in Generac by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

