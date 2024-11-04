Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Generac from $187.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Generac from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.10.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $168.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.43. Generac has a 1-year low of $98.27 and a 1-year high of $176.14.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.27. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Generac will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,346,790.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 97.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Generac by 611.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 73.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

