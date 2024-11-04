Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 3,568 Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,044,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,010,152,000 after buying an additional 72,848 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,460,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,034,000 after purchasing an additional 532,874 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $259,634,000 after purchasing an additional 148,917 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 2.4% in the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,974,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,860,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 25.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,229,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,092,000 after purchasing an additional 246,246 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natera Price Performance

NTRA stock opened at $124.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of -50.68 and a beta of 1.53. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $40.17 and a one year high of $133.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In other news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $30,737.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,434,752.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $30,737.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,434,752.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $663,874.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,426.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,164 shares of company stock worth $6,157,291. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

