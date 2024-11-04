Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 660.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 61,104 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 144.4% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 532.7% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 31,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 26,816 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 48,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $41.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.16. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.