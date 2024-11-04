Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URA. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of URA stock opened at $30.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.93. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

