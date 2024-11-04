Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $583,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 63.9% in the second quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $53.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $54.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.49.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 233.80% and a net margin of 42.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 68.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

