Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 998,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,675,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% during the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $93.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The firm has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.22 and a 12-month high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,929.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,729.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

