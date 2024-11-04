Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Takes $504,000 Position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.17% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REFI. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 328.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 25.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance alerts:

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

REFI stock opened at $15.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The company has a market cap of $294.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.21.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

(Free Report)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.