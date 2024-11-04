Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $84.29 and last traded at $84.29, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.29.

Glanbia Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.77.

Get Glanbia alerts:

Glanbia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.862 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.